SOU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Southampton have been on a good run this season but will have a tough test in Manchester City this week as they welcome them to the St Mary's Stadium in what promises to be an exciting Premier League match. The hosts are currently at the third sport on the table and lead City by four points. Pep Guardiola's men have not been as dominant as football fans have got used to seeing them. Goals have been a problem and they will have to find something different as the hosts are likely to put them under a lot of pressure.

Southampton have a fit side and have plenty of options to choose from. City, on the other hand, will have to deal with the absence of defender Eric Garcia. Sergio Aguero is a doubt as a starter because of lack of match fitness. The Argentine is a potent threat in front of the opposition goal and could be the answer to City’s goal-scoring troubles.

SOU vs MCI Premier League, Dream11 Southampton probable line-up vs Manchester City: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

SOU vs MCI Premier League, Dream11 Manchester City probable line-up vs Southampton: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling