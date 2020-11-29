SOU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will be aiming to clinch their third straight Premier League game when they will head across to St. Mary's to take on Southampton on Sunday. Ole’s side are riding on a wave of momentum as their impressive 4-1 win against Instanbul Basaksehir, they look to be a side to beat. Also, the Red Devils are within touching distance of a place in the Champions League round of 16.

Southampton, on the other hand, are an impressive unit and a side which is unbeaten in the top flight since September 20. The side has been playing entertaining football and are drawing plaudits for the well-organized structure.

These two sides have played each other on 127 occasions since 1897. United have pipped Saints on 65 occasions and this underlines the dominance of the Red Devils. However, both sides have plenty to prove and hence, this promises to be a closely-fought contest.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester United fixture will kick off at 7:30 pm

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester United: Match Details

November 29, Sunday - St Mary’s Stadium at 7:30 pm

SOU vs MAN Premier League, Dream11 Southampton probable line-up vs Manchester United: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo; Che Adams, Theo Walcott

SOU vs MAN Premier League, Dream11 Manchester United probable line-up vs Southampton: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani