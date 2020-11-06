SOU vs NEW Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Newcastle United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In their next Premier League showdown, Newcastle United will head to face Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, November 7. Both teams will be aiming to build on their respective wins in the home league and are in a very decent form heading into this match. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST.

Southampton are in top form with two back-to-back victories from their last two matches. They defeated Everton (2-0) and the latest against Aston Villa (4-3). The Saints are placed fifth on the points table with 13 points. They played seven games so far in the season, out of which they won four, lost two and drew one game.

Newcastle United are flying high and are having a good run with four wins from their last five games in the Premier League. The Magpies beat Everton 2-1 in the last game of the home league. Newcastle are positioned at 11th spot and they have emerged victorious in three out of the seven they have played so far in Premier League 2020-21.

Both the teams have played each other in a hundred in all competitions. Southampton won on 37 occasions while Newcastle has 40 wins, they drew matches. However, the Saints have lost on all four past five encounters against the Magpies.

Danny Ings, Sam McQueen, Will Smallbone are likely to miss the game for

Southampton. While Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle will not be seen in action for Newcastle United.

SOU vs NEW Premier League 2020-21, Southampton vs Newcastle United Live Streaming

Southampton vs Newcastle United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

SOU vs NEW Premier League 2020-21, Southampton vs Newcastle United: Match Details

November 7 – 01:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at St. Mary’s Stadium

SOU vs NEW, Premier League 2020-21 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Newcastle United: Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Shane Long

SOU vs NEW, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Ve, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson