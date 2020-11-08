News18 Logo

Premier League: Tomas Soucek Earns West Ham United Win as Fulham Miss Last-gasp Penalty

West Ham United (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Tomas Soucek scored late to help West Ham United get a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Tomas Soucek scored in stoppage-time as West Ham United sneaked a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday although the visitors missed a penalty with the last kick of the game.

The Czech had been largely anonymous in the London derby but popped up in space in the area to steer a shot past Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham’s Sebastien Haller and Aaron Cresswell had both been denied by the woodwork but Fulham were given a last-gasp lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But Ademola Lookman chipped a dreadful spot kick straight into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski.

Victory lifted West Ham into 11th place while Fulham remain one place above the relegation zone.


