Souness Backs Bale To Form Potent Partnership With Kane And Son

Gareth Bale can form a lethal attacking partnership with fellow forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to take Tottenham Hotspur back into the Champions League next season, former Scotland and Liverpool skipper Graeme Souness said.

Welshman Bale returned to north London from Real Madrid on loan last month and was rested during the international break to rebuild his fitness. The 31-year-old is set to make his second debut for the Premier League club against West Ham United later on Sunday.

“When I look at Bale, I see a perfect physical specimen – speed allied to strength, as well as an aerial threat – great technique, intelligence and commitment,” Souness wrote in his column https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/gareth-bale-can-take-tottenham-hotspur-back-into-the-big-time-gf993cfq9 for The Sunday Times.

Souness said Bale can help Spurs, who finished sixth in the league last season, become more competitive against teams that are fighting for the title.

“With Bale on board… Spurs can catapult themselves back to a Champions League spot. I’m not saying they will be title contenders but they can take points off the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United,” Souness wrote.

“The reason for that isn’t down to Bale alone but because of the combined potency of their front three. Bale, Kane and Son – this is an attack that deserves to be bracketed alongside Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

“It’s not impossible that each of those Spurs players could end the season with 20 goals to their name. That more than makes up for their deficiencies at the back and in midfield.”

Spurs have won two of their opening four games this season to sit sixth in the league with seven points.