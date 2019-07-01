I've Got No Explanation: Sourav Ganguly at a Loss for Words on Watching 'Slow' MS Dhoni

England ended India's unbeaten run in the Cricket World Cup with a 31-run victory at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.

During the last few balls, commentators Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain were left baffled not by the defeat but rather by the manner of it.

With the game winding down and the Indian fans waiting eagerly for another Dhoni masterclass. Dhoni took some singles and refused a few others as India inched towards defeated.

India ended the game on 306/5, Dhoni finished with an unbeaten 31-ball 42, Kedar was unbeaten on 12 off 31 balls, as England registered their first over India in 27 years in World Cups.

The lack of intent from the Dhoni, forced Sourav Ganguly to be at a loss for words, as he wicketkeeper-batsman continued to take singles with the match slipping from India's grip.

Nasser Hussain, with last few left in the game pointed out on air, "I am completely baffled. What's going on! This is not what India needed. They need runs. What are they doing? Some Indian fans are leaving now. Surely they must want to see Dhoni go for his shots, even if he slogs it off in the air. It's a World Cup game, top 2 sides, give it a go! Indian fans would want their side to do a little bit more. They want their side to go down with a fight. Risk it to win it."

"I don't have an explanation for that. You asked me the question but I can't explain these singles. It's also the length and the bounce that has deceived the Indian batsmen. You can't be chasing 338 and still have 5 wickets in the end. It's about mindset and the way you look at the game. The message had to be clear: no matter where it comes and no matter where the ball lands you have to find the boundary. A dot ball at this stage!," Ganguly said in response.

After the end of the match, Ganguly blasted the Indian batsmen for their lack of intent when chasing down a total in excess of 300.

"The first 10 overs and the last 6 overs left a lot to be desired. Hopefully they will go back and reflect because they have been in excellent form this WC. The intent was not good enough. I would have been more happy if India were 300 all-out. This situation can happen again and they will have to find different ways to succeed in the first and last 10 overs," Ganguly told host broadcaster Star Sports.

Dhoni has not having the best of World Cups with the bat and has faced the wrath of fans on social media for his 'slow batting'in this World Cup.