English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Sourav Kothari Wins World Billiards Title
India's Sourav Kothari defeated Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 1134-944 of to clinch the 2018 WBL World Billiards Championship title in Leeds on Friday.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Leeds: India's Sourav Kothari defeated Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 1134-944 of to clinch the 2018 WBL World Billiards Championship title in Leeds on Friday.
The former national and Asian Billiards champion was pipped at the post for the coveted World Billiards crown on two occasions in the last two years, including a loss to Gilchrist in the 2016 final in Bengaluru.
Earlier in the semis, Kothari steered his way to a dramatic victory in the dying minutes of the game over 6-time World and defending champion David Causier of England by 1317-1246.
The script of the semifinal match was nothing short of a fairy tale for Kothari who at one stage of the match trailed by more than 500 points with almost no hope of getting back into the match, given Causier's uncanny capacity of relentless high break building and scoring.
The former national and Asian Billiards champion was pipped at the post for the coveted World Billiards crown on two occasions in the last two years, including a loss to Gilchrist in the 2016 final in Bengaluru.
Earlier in the semis, Kothari steered his way to a dramatic victory in the dying minutes of the game over 6-time World and defending champion David Causier of England by 1317-1246.
The script of the semifinal match was nothing short of a fairy tale for Kothari who at one stage of the match trailed by more than 500 points with almost no hope of getting back into the match, given Causier's uncanny capacity of relentless high break building and scoring.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
- She Can't Fast This Time, But I Will: Ayushmann's Heartfelt Post for Tahira on Karva Chauth
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...