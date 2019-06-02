‘Rare Display of Honesty’: Twitter Sees the Funny Side After Quinton de Kock’s Comical Run Out | Watch

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
‘Rare Display of Honesty’: Twitter Sees the Funny Side After Quinton de Kock’s Comical Run Out | Watch
South Africa's Quinton de Kock was run out for 23 after a mix-up with his batting partner at the other end, Aiden Markram.
Quinton De Kock was left in no-man's land after the mix-up. (Photo Courtesy: ICC)
Chasing a huge target of 330, de Kock, along with Aiden Markram, had given a slow but steady start to the South Africans, but the pressure of the high total showed as he went for a non-existent single after Rahim dropped his catch behind the stumps.
Unaware of his surroundings for a minute after the knick was dropped, de Kock dashed for the run despite Markram repeatedly calling ‘no’. Rahim ran to the ball and scored a direct hit from a few yards away as de Kock was left in no man’s land. He was dismissed for 23 runs of 32 deliveries faced.
Watch the run out here:
Quinton de Kock was run out for 23 after a mix-up with his batting partner at the other end, Aiden Markram.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019
WATCH ⬇️ https://t.co/ooOypcAV31
The confusion between the wickets led to a flurry of reactions on social media, with some blaming de Kock while others going after Markram.
A rare display of honesty from Quinton de Kock. He nicked the ball and walked.— Harsha Bhogle #UnlessOfCourse (@TweetsOfBhogle) June 2, 2019
Quinton de Kock, there, with the ultimate "playing Brian Lara Cricket for the first time and accidentally pressing the RUN button" dismissal. #CWC19— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 2, 2019
De kock is brainless— Sagheer Osman (@sagheerosman) June 2, 2019
Just saw the De Kock runout and can't stop laughing. Peak SA run out— Sab jhootay hain (@osamaahmed88) June 2, 2019
The non-striker, Markram sold De Kock there. He had a better view of where the ball was and should have stood still with a resolute NO! https://t.co/H5nGWId8io— Blacks in Whites (@BlaqsInCricket) June 2, 2019
I love the way Markram sold De Kock the dummy #SAvBAN— Johnjay (@Johnjay4u) June 2, 2019
Makram screwed up De Kock, he made the shout to run and paused half way, that didn’t help De Kock #SAvBAN— Joe (@joelgonda) June 2, 2019
An absolute de Kock up #CWC19 https://t.co/8xwEBJOWkk— Stevie (@gurustevie) June 2, 2019
De Kock has been South Africa’s biggest weapon with the bat lately and the most consistent run scorer for the Proteas. Even in the first World Cup match versus England, when South Africa were bundled out fir 207, he had kept his reputation intact with an able 68.
Several Twitter users in jest said the match was now over with his dismissal.
de kock out. tail is now exposed.#CWC19 #SAvBAN— Sir Wernich (@sir_wernich) June 2, 2019
Whaaaaat the hell De Kock,its over for us. pic.twitter.com/CloyI3jnnk— lerato lucia (@leratolucia10) June 2, 2019
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Party Moves to England
- Sonam Kapoor Comes to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s