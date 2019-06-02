‘Rare Display of Honesty’: Twitter Sees the Funny Side After Quinton de Kock’s Comical Run Out | Watch

Quinton de Kock was run out for 23 after a mix-up with his batting partner at the other end, Aiden Markram.



Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim ran out in form South Africa opener Quinton De Kock after a dropped catch led to a horrible mix-up between the two batsmen.Chasing a huge target of 330, de Kock, along with Aiden Markram, had given a slow but steady start to the South Africans, but the pressure of the high total showed as he went for a non-existent single after Rahim dropped his catch behind the stumps.Unaware of his surroundings for a minute after the knick was dropped, de Kock dashed for the run despite Markram repeatedly calling ‘no’. Rahim ran to the ball and scored a direct hit from a few yards away as de Kock was left in no man’s land. He was dismissed for 23 runs of 32 deliveries faced.Watch the run out here:The confusion between the wickets led to a flurry of reactions on social media, with some blaming de Kock while others going after Markram.De Kock has been South Africa’s biggest weapon with the bat lately and the most consistent run scorer for the Proteas. Even in the first World Cup match versus England, when South Africa were bundled out fir 207, he had kept his reputation intact with an able 68.Several Twitter users in jest said the match was now over with his dismissal.