South Asian Games: Defending Champs India to Face Pakistan in Men's Volleyball Final

Kathmandu: Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the summit clash of the men's volleyball competition in the South Asian Games after their respective wins in the semifinals here on Sunday.

India defeated Sri Lanka 27-25 25-19 21-25 25-21 in a hard-fought match while Pakistan beat Bangladesh 25-15 25-21 26-24 in the other semifinal.

The final will be played on Tuesday.

India are also the defending champions in the women's event and they face host Nepal in the summit clash on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team had defeated the Maldives while Nepal had beaten Sri Lanka in the semifinals

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.