South Asian Games: Defending Champs India to Face Pakistan in Men's Volleyball Final
India will face Pakistan in the final of the men's volleyball competition at the South Asian Games.
Volleyball (Representative Photo: Reuters)
Kathmandu: Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the summit clash of the men's volleyball competition in the South Asian Games after their respective wins in the semifinals here on Sunday.
India defeated Sri Lanka 27-25 25-19 21-25 25-21 in a hard-fought match while Pakistan beat Bangladesh 25-15 25-21 26-24 in the other semifinal.
The final will be played on Tuesday.
India are also the defending champions in the women's event and they face host Nepal in the summit clash on Tuesday.
The Indian women's team had defeated the Maldives while Nepal had beaten Sri Lanka in the semifinals
