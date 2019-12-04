Take the pledge to vote

South Asian Games: India Win Gold in Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Events

South Asian Games: Harmeet Desai became a double-gold winner after win in men's and mixed doubles events.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
South Asian Games: India Win Gold in Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Events
South Asian Games (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Kathmandu: Indian paddlers bagged the gold and silver medals in both the men's and women's doubles events of the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

In an all-Indian affair, Harmeet Desai and Anthony Amalraj defeated compatriots Sanil Shetty and Sudhanshu Grover in the men's doubles final to win the gold.

The duo of Harmeet and Amalraj defeated compatriots Sanil and Sudhanshu 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10 in the title clash.

Nepal's Santoo Shrestha and Vinesh Khaniya secured the bronze medal as did the Sri Lankan pair of Chambers Ginige and Rashmika Krishnanand.

In the women's doubles final, Madhurika Patkar and Sreeja Akula beat Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee 2-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-5 to clinch the top honours.

The bronze medals went to the Sri Lankan duo of Vishaka Madhurangi and Hansini Puilima and the pairing of Sonam Soma and Sadi Raman Mou of Bangladesh.

In mixed doubles event, Harmeet combined with Sutirtha Mukherjee to down Amalraj and Ayhika 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 to win the gold.

