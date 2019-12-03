Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

South Asian Games: Indian Men's and Women's Table Tennis Teams Win Gold

The men's and women's table tennis teams claimed gold medals, defeating Nepal and Sri Lanka respectively in the final, at the 2019 South Asian Games.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South Asian Games: Indian Men's and Women's Table Tennis Teams Win Gold
South Asian Games (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Kathmandu: Indian men's and women's table tennis teams claimed gold medals after defeating Nepal and Sri Lanka in its respective finals at the 13th South Asian Games here on Tuesday.

India beat hosts Nepal 3-0 in the men's final, while their women's counterparts defeated Sri Lanka by an identical 3-0 margin to win a gold each.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were awarded a bronze medal each in the men's event. Among women, Nepal and Maldives got a bronze medal each.

Santoo Shrestha gave some torrid moments to Anthony Amalraj before the Indian rallied to win 12-10, 14-16, 11-5, 11-8 to put his team in the lead.

Soumyajit Ghosh then accounted for Shiva Sunder Gothe 11-3, 11-2, 12-10 and Harmeet Desai finished it off in style with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 win over Purushottam Borjacahrya.

In the women's final, Sutirtha Mukehrjee beat Sri Lanka's Ishara Madhurangi 11-9, 11-7, 11-3 which Krittiwika Sinha Roy consolidated with a 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 win over Erandi Waruswithana before Sreeja Akuka accounted for Hansini Piumila 11-5, 11-5, 11-3.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com