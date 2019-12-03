South Asian Games: Indian Men's and Women's Teams Storm into Kho Kho Finals, Win Gold in Volleyball

Kathmandu: Indian men's and women's kho kho team registered dominating wins over Sri Lankan teams in the semi-finals to enter the finals of the South Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The men's team, led by Balasahaeb Pokarde, put up an impressive performance in defence as well as in attack to win the match by an innings and 13 points with scores of 21-8. While the women's side displayed their superiority over Sri Lanka with the final score of 32-4.

"We played really well today. We did not give the opposition any opportunity to get settled during our chase and we also managed to run well," women's team captain, Nasreen said.

The men's team will now face Bangladesh in the final, while the women's side will defend their title against hosts Nepal.

MEN BEAT PAKISTAN, WOMEN DEFEAT NEPAL

India swept the volleyball gold medals in the South Asian Games by winning both the men's and women's titles.

India defeated Pakistan 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 and 29-27 in a hard-fought men's volleyball summit clash to defend the gold they had won at home in the 2016 edition.

The Indian team came back strongly after a set down and won the next three to emerge winners.

The bronze medal went to Sri Lanka.

In the women's final, the defending champions had to toil hard to beat hosts Nepal in a five-setter to clinch the gold. India won 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-6.

The women's bronze medal also went to Sri Lanka.

