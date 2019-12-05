Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

South Asian Games: India's Table Tennis Stars March into Semi-finals to Assure Four Medals

South Asian Games 2019: Harmeet Desai and Anthony Amalraj entered men's singles semis. Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee reached women's singles semis.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South Asian Games: India's Table Tennis Stars March into Semi-finals to Assure Four Medals
India's table tennis contingent at SAG 2019. (Photo Credit: @TableTennisInd)

Kathmandu: Indians continued their good run at the table tennis events in the 13th South Asian Games with four of them cruising into the semi-finals to assure themselves of medals, on Thursday.

In the men's quarter-finals, top seed Harmeet Desai defeated Fahad Khwaja of Pakistan 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. Second seed Anthony Amalraj also made his way to the semi-final defeating Imesha Udeya of Sri Lanka 5-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9.

Harmeet and Amalraj will now clash with Nepal's Purushottam B and Santoo Shrestha, respectively.

In the women's singles, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee marched into the semi-finals without any sort of trouble.

Ayhika defeated Fatima Dheema of Maldives 11-6, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 while Sutirtha downed Yasin Sanam of Pakistan 11-2, 11-2, 11-1, 11-4.

Ayhika and Sutirtha will now lock horns with Erandi Dilushika and Ishara Madurangi of Sri Lanka, respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com