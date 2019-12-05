South Asian Games: India's Table Tennis Stars March into Semi-finals to Assure Four Medals

Kathmandu: Indians continued their good run at the table tennis events in the 13th South Asian Games with four of them cruising into the semi-finals to assure themselves of medals, on Thursday.

In the men's quarter-finals, top seed Harmeet Desai defeated Fahad Khwaja of Pakistan 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. Second seed Anthony Amalraj also made his way to the semi-final defeating Imesha Udeya of Sri Lanka 5-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9.

Harmeet and Amalraj will now clash with Nepal's Purushottam B and Santoo Shrestha, respectively.

In the women's singles, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee marched into the semi-finals without any sort of trouble.

Ayhika defeated Fatima Dheema of Maldives 11-6, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 while Sutirtha downed Yasin Sanam of Pakistan 11-2, 11-2, 11-1, 11-4.

Ayhika and Sutirtha will now lock horns with Erandi Dilushika and Ishara Madurangi of Sri Lanka, respectively.

