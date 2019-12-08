South Asian Games: Sakshi Malik Wins Gold to Lead India's Complete Domination in Wrestling
South Asian Games 2019: Sakshi Malik was unstoppable in the 62kg category as she bagged the gold medal.
File photo of Sakshi Malik. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Kathmandu: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik led the charge as Indian grapplers clinched four gold medals on day three of wrestling competitions at the 13th South Asian Games on Sunday.
Indian wrestlers thus continued their complete domination in wrestling as they have so far won gold medals in all the 12 categories.
While Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the top podium finish in the 62kg category, U-23 world championships silver medallist, Ravinder clinched the gold in the men's freestyle 61kg.
Sakshi won all her matches one sided by pinning her opponents down while Ravinder had to work hard to clinch his gold against Pakistan's M Bilal after easily overcoming the challenges posed by Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi wrestlers in the earlier rounds.
Pawan Kumar (men's freestyle 86kg) and Anshu (women's 59kg) also won a gold each in their respective categories.
While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pawan had to rely on his experience to win 4-1 against his Pakistani opponent in the final, Anshu claimed the gold against his Sri Lankan rival within a record 15 seconds of the bout.
On the last day of competitions on Monday, Gaurav Baliyan (74kg) and Anita Sheoran (68kg) will be seen in action in men's and women's freestyle events respectively.
