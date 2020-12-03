South Dakota St Tops Iowa St For 2nd Time In Program History

AMES, Iowa: Noah Freidel scored 23 points, making five 3-pointers, Baylor Scheierman had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and South Dakota State beat Iowa State 71-68 on Wednesday night for the program’s eighth victory over a Power Five team.

SDSU led by at least nine points for the first 14 minutes of the second half before Iowa State got as close as 67-66 with 21.5 seconds left on two free throws by Javan Johnson. But the Cyclones turned it over on their next possession, and Scheierman and Alex Arians combined to make four straight free throws to seal it.

Douglas Wilson added 16 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota State (2-2). Arians had 10 points and seven assists. South Dakota State was the picked to win the Summit League in the preseason poll, getting 33 of 36 first-place votes.

Solomon Young led Iowa State (1-1) with 24 points. Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12.

SDSU also beat Iowa State 65-58 in Ames on December 23, 2008 for its only road win that season, going 1-15. Current SDSU head coach Eric Henderson was on the Iowa State bench for that game.

