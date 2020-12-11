South Dakota State Edges North Dakota State 77-75

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Noah Freidel scored 17 points, Alex Arians added 16 and South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 7775 on Thursday night in a Summit League opener.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Noah Freidel scored 17 points, Alex Arians added 16 and South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 77-75 on Thursday night in a Summit League opener.

Sam Griesel scored a career-high 20 points for North Dakota State (0-5, 0-1). He made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to pull the Bison within one.

Baylor Scheierman added 14 points for South Dakota State (4-2, 1-0). Luke Appel had 11 points.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 18 points for the Bison. Rocky Kreuser had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  First Published:
