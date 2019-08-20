South Korean Lee Duck-hee Becomes First Deaf Player to Win ATP Main Draw Match
The 21-year-old waited out a rain delay to beat Henri Laaksonen in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open.
Lee Duck-hee is ranked 212nd in the world. (Photo: Reuters)
Washington: Lee Duck-hee became the first deaf player to win an ATP main draw match, waiting out a rain delay to beat Henri Laaksonen in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The 21-year-old from South Korea was two points from victory when thunderstorms swept through the area. When he and Switzerland's Laaksonen returned some five hours later Lee quickly polished off a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 victory on Monday.
"I never expected to get through this one," said Lee, who had won the final three points of the first-set tiebreaker. "I thought that I was just going to do my best and try to stay focused, but I came out a winner."
Lee, ranked 212nd in the world, will play third-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, the world number 40 from Poland, in the second round.
"I'm going to go to the match with the same attitude," said Lee, who has pursued his tennis dream despite the difficulties posed by his disability.
He turned pro at 15 and achieved his best ATP singles ranking of 130th in the world in 2017. "I'm going to do my best and see what happens," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Having Multiple Husbands May Be a 'Wise Strategy' For Women, Claims Study
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Ties the Knot With Laura Hashian in Secret Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics
- Are Your Cable TV And DTH Subscriptions Set to Become More Affordable?
- Couple Find Their Woodstock Photo 50 Years after Iconic Festival
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes