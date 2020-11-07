Southampton Beats Newcastle 2-0 To Be Surprise Leader Of EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Southampton beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday and will spend a night at the summit of England’s top division for the first time in 32 years.

Che Adams volleyed home the opening goal in the seventh minute from Theo Walcott’s cross, before Stuart Armstrong swept home a left-footed finish in the 82nd.

Both goals originated from Newcastle losing the ball in or around its own penalty area, a nod to Southampton’s strong pressing which has developed over the past year under manager Ralph Hasenhttl.

After starting its league campaign with back-to-back defeats, Southampton has won five of six matches drawing the other one at Chelsea and ends a day on top of the English soccer pyramid for the first time since September 1988.

On that occasion, the Saints won their opening three matches of the season.

Hasenhttl’s team is ahead of Liverpool thanks to a superior goal difference of two. Liverpool is one of five sides who could end the weekend back above Southampton in first place.

