Southampton Striker Danny Ings Set for Knee Scan after Injury in Win over Aston Villa

Southampton striker Danny Ings will undergo a scan after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday’s 4-3 victory against Aston Villa, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said. Ings’ fifth goal of the season put Southampton 4-0 up at Villa Park but he was substituted shortly before full-time after a collision with Villa midfielder Trezeguet.

“It didn’t look good. He overstretched his knee and this is always dangerous,” Hasenhuettl said of Ings, who has a history of knee problems. “I hope it’s not too bad. But immediately he shouted ‘my knee.’ It’s not swollen at the moment, but we’ll have to look and scan it.”

Hasenhuettl will also be sweating over the fitness of defenders Ryan Bertrand and Jan Bednarek, who were both taken off due to injuries on Sunday. Southampton, who are fourth with 13 points from seven games, host Newcastle United on Friday.