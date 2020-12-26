Premier League: Southampton Frustrated in Goalless Draw at Fulham

Southampton were left to rue the woodwork and close offside calls as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday. Fulham threatened to break the deadlock through early counterattacks led by Andre-Frank Anguissa and Ademola Lookman while Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse’s free kick in the 26th minute smashed the woodwork.

The visitors stepped up their intensity in the second half, with striker Shane Long’s thunderous half-volley forcing an impressive save from Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Long, who led the Southampton attack in the absence of the injured Danny Ings, found the net with 15 minutes remaining but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Theo Walcott’s late goal appeared to claim all three points for Southampton but VAR found fellow forward Che Adams offside in the build-up.