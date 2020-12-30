News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Southampton Held 0-0 By West Ham In Premier League
1-MIN READ

Southampton Held 0-0 By West Ham In Premier League

Southampton Held 0-0 By West Ham In Premier League

Southampton recorded its second successive 00 draw in a cagey match against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Southampton recorded its second successive 0-0 draw in a cagey match against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Southampton was without manager Ralph Hasenhttl, who is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.

West Ham manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the second half in an attempt to find a way through the home defense, but despite some late pressure they were unable to make the breakthrough.

The result leaves the Saints in ninth but level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa. West Ham is three points behind in 10th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...