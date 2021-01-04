Southampton Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday’s game at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool, the south-coast club said on Sunday. McCarthy, who played in Southampton’s goalless draw with West Ham United on Dec. 29, is now self-isolating.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said that the keeper could also miss their FA Cup third-round game against League One (third-tier) side Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

“After the last round of tests, we have one positive case now with Alex McCarthy, so he’s out for the game on Monday and maybe also the Shrewsbury game as he has to self-isolate for a period,” Hasenhuettl said.

Southampton are ninth in the league table with 26 points after 16 games.