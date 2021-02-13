News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Sow, McLaughlin Score 14 Apiece, Hawaii Beats UCSB 59-50
1-MIN READ

Sow, McLaughlin Score 14 Apiece, Hawaii Beats UCSB 59-50

Sow, McLaughlin Score 14 Apiece, Hawaii Beats UCSB 59-50

Amadou Sow had 14 points as UC Santa Barbara stretched its winning streak to nine games, defeating Hawaii 5950 on Friday night.

HONOLULU: Amadou Sow had 14 points as UC Santa Barbara stretched its winning streak to nine games, defeating Hawaii 59-50 on Friday night.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (13-3, 9-2 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 11 points. Miles Norris had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Hawaii totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

James Jean-Marie had 10 points for the Rainbow Warriors (7-6, 5-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...