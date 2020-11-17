SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Spain vs Germany Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Spain vs Germany Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
UEFA Nations League: Spain take on Germany at the Estadio de La Cartuja.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: November 17, 2020, 16:03 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Germany will be eyeing to retain their top spot with this match against Germany. Both the teams have been pretty much in form and have two wins each to their credit. Till now, Germany have not lost a single match while Spain have been on the losing side of one match. UEFA Nations League Spain vs Germany outing is scheduled for Wednesday November 18. The kick off will commence from 1:15 AM IST at the Estadio de La Cartuja. In the latest match, Germany beat Ukraine by 3-1. Spain, on the other hand, had a draw match against Switzerland after the two teams scored one goal each. At present, Germany have nine points of five matches while Spain at second spot has eight points of five matches.
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for Spain vs Germany
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Spain vs Germany Captain: Sergio Ramos
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Spain vs Germany vice captain: Timo Werner
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Spain vs Germany goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Spain vs Germany Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Sergio Reguilon, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Spain vs Germany Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Jousha Kimmich
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Spain vs Germany strikers: Timo Werner, Ferran Torres, Serge Gnabry
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League, Spain probable lineup vs Germany: David De Gea, Sergio Reguilon, Pau Torres, Jose Gaya, Sergio Ramos, Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Hernandez, Adama Traore-Diarra, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Sergio Canales
SPA vs GER UEFA Nations League, Germany probable lineup vs Spain: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Jousha Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Julian Brandt, Serge Gnabry