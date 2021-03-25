SPA vs GRE Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After months of non-stop club footballing action, we will now be focusing all our attention to the international stage as countries across the globe start their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign this week.2010 Champions Spain will start their schedule on Thursday as they take on Greece in a Group B encounter at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada. Now, this a crucial game for the hosts as they would want to start in a positive tone as they are clubbed in a group that includes Sweden and Greece.

The two teams last locked horns in a competitive international affair back in Euro 2008 where Spain beat Greece 2-1 through goals from Ruben de la Red and Dani Guiza.For Spain, Luis Enrique has included a number of quality players for the upcoming set of matches. We can see seasoned veterans like Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Thiago, Sergio Busquets and Koke.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece game will commence at 01:15 AM IST.

Spain vs Greece match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. Spain vs Greece live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Friday, March 26– 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Los Carmenes

Captain: Alvaro Morata

Vice-captain: Anastasios Bakasetas

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos

Midfielders: Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos

Strikers: Alvaro Morata, Anastasios Bakasetas

David de Gea, Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Jose Luis Gaya, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Alvaro MorataOdysseas Vlachodimos, Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Stratos Svarnas, Dimitris Giannoulis, Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos, Kostas Fortounis, Anastasios Bakasetas