SPA vs GRE Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After months of non-stop club footballing action, we will now be focusing all our attention to the international stage as countries across the globe start their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign this week.2010 Champions Spain will start their schedule on Thursday as they take on Greece in a Group B encounter at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada. Now, this a crucial game for the hosts as they would want to start in a positive tone as they are clubbed in a group that includes Sweden and Greece.
The two teams last locked horns in a competitive international affair back in Euro 2008 where Spain beat Greece 2-1 through goals from Ruben de la Red and Dani Guiza.For Spain, Luis Enrique has included a number of quality players for the upcoming set of matches. We can see seasoned veterans like Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Thiago, Sergio Busquets and Koke.
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain vs Greece game will commence at 01:15 AM IST.SPA vs GRE 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Spain vs Greece Live Streaming
Spain vs Greece match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. Spain vs Greece live stream will take place on Sony LIV.SPA vs GRE 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Spain vs Greece: Match Details
Friday, March 26– 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Los Carmenes2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, SPA vs GRE Dream11 team for Spain vs Greece
Captain: Alvaro Morata
Vice-captain: Anastasios Bakasetas
Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos
Midfielders: Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos
Strikers: Alvaro Morata, Anastasios BakasetasSPA vs GRE, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Spain possible starting line-up vs Greece: David de Gea, Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Jose Luis Gaya, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Alvaro MorataSPA vs GRE, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Greece possible starting line-up vs Spain: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Stratos Svarnas, Dimitris Giannoulis, Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos, Kostas Fortounis, Anastasios Bakasetas