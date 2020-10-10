SPA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League, Spain vs Switzerland Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Saturday’s match in the UEFA Nations League will see two strong teams - Spain and Switzerland taking on each other. The UEFA Nations League Spain vs Switzerland is scheduled for Saturday, October 10 at 9.30 PM. The match will be played at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid.

Switzerland will come in the game from a humiliating 2-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia last week and will be eager to stop the Spaniards from adding winning points to their kitty. Spain will be confident for Saturday’s game as they currently sit at the top of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League standings. The Spanish side under the able guidance of Luis Enrique will have the upper hand in the upcoming match.

This is reflected in their head-to-head record as well. Spain have won 15 out of the total 20 matches that have been played between the two sides. The Swiss team has managed to win only four of these fixtures.

UEFA Nations League SPA vs SUI, Spain probable lineup vs Switzerland: David de Gea, Jose Gaya, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas, Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Ansu Fati, Rodrigo Hernández, Dani Olmo

UEFA Nations League SPA vs SUI, Switzerland probable lineup vs Spain: Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Loris Benito, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer, Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri