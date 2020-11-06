Spain Recalls In-form Morata For Games Vs. Germany, Swiss

MADRID: Spain coach Luis Enrique recalled Juventus striker lvaro Morata on Friday for upcoming Nations League matches against Germany and Switzerland in hopes of getting more out of his attack.

Last month, Spain struggled with just one goal in three matches: a 0-0 draw with Portugal in a friendly, a 1-0 win over Switzerland and a 1-0 loss at Ukraine in two Nations League games.

Atltico Madrids Marcos Llorente, who has become an attacking option for his club, may join Morata up front after earning his first call-up to the national squad.

Spain visits the Netherlands in a friendly on Wednesday to warm up for two Nations League matches at Switzerland on Nov. 14 and against Germany on Nov. 17.

Morata has scored six goals in seven matches for Juventus after starting his second stint at the Italian champions. He transferred from Atltico in the summer. His last appearance for Spain was a year ago.

Morata is a different player since his return to Juventus, both in his confidence and goals, Luis Enrique said. From afar, I believe this new version he is showing is superior.

Arsenal playmaker Dani Ceballos was dropped from the team after Atltico midfielder Jorge Koke Resurreccin was brought back after a two-year absence.

Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno was not available after testing positive for the coronavirus .

Napoli midfielder Fabin Ruiz returned to the squad. He was unable to join Spain last month when his team was confined due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Spain leads its Nations League group with seven points. Germany and Ukraine have six points each. The Swiss have two.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simn (Bilbao)

Defenders: Jess Navas (Sevilla), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), igo Martnez (Bilbao), Jos Gay (Valencia), Sergio Reguiln (Tottenham), Eric Garca (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Fabin Ruiz (Napoli), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo Hernndez (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Jorge Koke Resurreccin (Atltico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atltico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

Forwards: lvaro Morata (Juventus), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traor (Wolverhampton), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

