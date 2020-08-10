Spain to meet Portugal in October friendly

MADRID The Spanish national team will meet European champions Portugal in a friendly in October to prepare for their UEFA Nations League games later in the month, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Spain will visit Portugal on Oct. 7 for the friendly before continuing their Nations League campaign by hosting Switzerland on Oct. 10 and their away fixture to Ukraine on Oct. 14.

Luis Enrique’s side begin their Nations League campaign away to Germany on Sept. 3, hosting Ukraine three days later.

Also Watch Turn The Tide For Auto Category | CNN News18

Spain last met Portugal in a thrilling group stage opener at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor