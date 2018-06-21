Spain v Iran, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Dominate Possession, Eye Early Goal

20 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Kazan Arena
Spanish playmaker Isco says Wednesday's match against Iran will determine their World Cup destiny as they seek to register their first win in Russia following a gripping 3-3 draw against Portugal. Champions in 2010 and among the favourites this year, Spain's World Cup ambitions were kept in check, almost single-handedly, by a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. The draw came just two days after Spain's campaign was thrown into disarray by the shock sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui following an untimely announcement by Real Madrid that he would join the 13-times European champions after the tournament.
Alba gets a decent cross in, and Carvajal on the right flank takes a wild kick. The ball goes miles above the goalpost. Spain have had a great possession of 84 per cent in the first five minutes. Iran try to make a penetration but Carvajal takes Amiri down. It's a free kick for Iran. But Spain's defence does well to ward off the danger.
On paper, Spain, ranked 10th in the world, should have no major problems overcoming an Iran side sitting 27 places below them. But Hierro is taking nothing for granted, especially from his "close friend" Queiroz. "Everyone knows him from Manchester United and Real Madrid, but he's done a great job with Iran," he added.
Spain began the World Cup in ominous fashion, long-time coach Julen Lopetegui sensationally sacked on the eve of the tournament after Real Madrid announced he would be joining the club in July. Hierro, who scored 29 goals in an 89-cap career with Spain, was promoted from his role as sporting director in time for their crunch opener with Portugal.
With Iran sitting top of Group B following their 1-0 win over Morocco and determined to produce the game of their lives, Spain can ill afford to slip-up. But Iniesta added: "Tomorrow is like a final, if we win it will give us an advantage in our group and then we can start to look towards the later stages. It will be a tough game but you have to remember we're a really united team that's been together for many years. We trust each other blindly."
Although he refuses to take Carlos Queiroz's Asian heavyweights for granted, the 34-year-old Iniesta is intent on lifting a second World Cup trophy to add to the pair of European Championship titles he won with Spain in 2008 and 2012. "Players always want to win the biggest possible trophies and it's no secret we'd like to win the World Cup," Iniesta said. "It won't be easy. We have to work very hard but we have a dream that we're all focused on."
Iniesta, who scored Spain's extra-time winner on their way to victory over the Netherlands in South Africa in 2010, is playing his final World Cup having recently ended his long and successful club career with Barcelona to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe. A scintillating 3-3 draw with Portugal in their Group B opener means Fernando Hierro's side desperately need to beat Iran to secure the chance of a last 16 place ahead of a final group match with Morocco.
Fernando Hierro, Spain's sporting director, is now at the helm but barely a week into the tournament La Roja -- expected to join Brazil, Germany and France in the latter stages -- have endured more drama than they would have wanted or expected. "It's a crucial match that will determine our World Cup destiny," said Isco. "We want to score from the opening minute, even though that won't be easy. "We will stick to the style that defines us as a team, but we have to pass the ball around a lot more and maintain possession. If we play quickly across the pitch, the chances will come. I hope we score quickly." Iran kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win against Morocco, thanks to a late own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz, piling the pressure on Spain at Kazan Arena on Wednesday.
Iran sit top of the pile as the only Group B team with a win so far, an achievement that sparked incredible celebrations in the streets of Tehran and elsewhere throughout the Islamic republic Coach Carlos Queiroz concedes Iran now face one of the biggest challenges in their World Cup history, but maintains they can "make the impossible possible".
"If the game against Morocco was the World Cup final for us, the game against Spain will be the Universe Cup final," said the former Real Madrid coach. "It was not a miracle that we won. What can happen once in a while is a group of people, when they are united, can create super stories and super things. "Our attitude is to try and make the impossible possible." Yet keeping the Spanish armada at bay to claim the point that would boost hopes of qualifying for the last 16 looks a tall order. Iran have never beaten a European side at a World Cup -- their only previous victory was a 2-1 win over the United States in France in 1998. Despite the frustration of conceding an 88th-minute equaliser to Ronaldo following two goals from Diego Costa and a stunning strike from Nacho, Isco believes Spain's resolve remains intact. "We had a setback but we stuck together and got on with the job," he said. "We saw that in the first match. We never gave up, even after conceding a goal in the fourth minute. That shows what this team is all about. We'll never stop fighting.
