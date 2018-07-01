GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Spain vs Russia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Teams Locked at 1-1 After Dzyuba Cancels Ignashevich's Own Goal

News18.com | July 1, 2018, 8:33 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

01 Jul 2018 - 19:30 IST - Luzhniki Stadium

Round of 16 -

SpainSpain
10
1 - 1
RussiaRussia
41
Live Updates: he entire stadium erupts as Dzyuba scores from the spot to make it 1-1 in just before the half-time. Dzyuba scores his third goal in four matches as he sends the keeper the wrong way.

Preview:
Read More
Jul 1, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

The players are back on the pitch as both teams look to break the deadlock early in the second half to take control of the match. Hosts Russia have started the proceedings and we are underway in Spain. 

Jul 1, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)
Jul 1, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

Half-time: That's the half-time whistle folks as the two teams head into the break locked at 1-1. Russia will be the happier team here as they have stopped the mighty Spain from playing their free-flowing football. 

Jul 1, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)

GOAL: The entire stadium erupts as Dzyuba scores from the spot to make it 1-1 in just before the half-time. Dzyuba scores his third goal in four matches as he sends the keeper the wrong way. The game is not over folks. 

Jul 1, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

PENALTY: Russia have gotten a penalty after Pique's hand was up in the air when the ball came in from the corner in the 39th minute of the game. Russia certainly upped the ante in the last few minutes and the crowd were also behind them now. Time for keeper David De Gea to step up now as Dzyuba takes the kick.

Jul 1, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

An enterprising run from Golovin and in the end, the ball fell kindly to him after few clearance from the Spanish defender inside the D. Golovin took a shy at the goal but it curled just wide of the post. Keeper De Gea looked worried for a bit. 

Jul 1, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

The game has become very scrappy in the last few minutes as majority of the play is being played in the middle of the park. Spain striker Costa has energy early, coming back to defend along the wing and pressing Russian defenders trying to play it out. Russia have a corner but they play it upfield and Spain clears.

Jul 1, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)

Jordi Alba call for the switch and the ball eventually comes across to the left. He exchanges passes with Isco but the Barcelona full-back cannot pull a pass from Isco back from the byline. Out for a goal kick. 25 mins have been played and the score still reads 1-0

Jul 1, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

Since the goal, the Russian are trying hard to put few passess together but Spain high-pressing game is not letting them do so. The likes of Koke, Busquets and Isco are running the show here in Moscow.

Jul 1, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)

The goal has been taken away from Sergio Ramos after replays showed that the ball had hit the shin of defender Ignashevich and then it went inside the goal. The Russian defender becomes the oldest scorer (38) in the history of the World Cup but its a shame that it was an own goal.

Jul 1, 2018 7:43 pm (IST)

GOAL: After Yuri Zhirkhov brought down Nacho near the corner flag, referee called a foul. Asension sent in a devious cross from the free kick and Sergio Ramos somehow bundled the ball in. Spain have taken an early lead here in Moscow. 

Jul 1, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

10 minutes have been played so far and there hasn't been a single clear cut chance for either of the two teams. Spain have got nothing to show for their possession so far. While as for Russia, Golovin has looked very lively in these opening exchanges. 

Jul 1, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

Stat Attack: The last three matches between these two sides have produced 14 goals. But on the biggest stage of them all, will there be a goal-fest today, remaisn the question!

Jul 1, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)

As expected, Spain have dominated the possession early on in the game and the players are closing in the Russian players whenever they lose the ball. However, in the fourth minute, Golovin got a chance to run down the flanks and he wins the first corner of the day.

Jul 1, 2018 7:32 pm (IST)
Jul 1, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)

Kick-off: Spain have started the match and we are underway in Moscow. This is Spain's first KO game since their victorious campaign in South Africa. While as for Russia, this is their first ever KO game.

Jul 1, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

The players are now walking out on the pitch and we are up for a blockbuster game here in Moscow. Spain starts as heavy favourites in the match but we know how the top teams have done in this WC. Hosts Russia have shown they are no pushovers.

Jul 1, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)
Jul 1, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)

Denis Cheryshev, Russia's leading scorer in the competition with three goals, is left out by Stanislav Cherchesov, who makes four changes to the team beaten 3-0 by Uruguay. Aleksandr Golovin returns to the side and is expected to take up a role behind towering striker Artem Dzyuba in a conservative 5-3-2 formation.

Jul 1, 2018 7:16 pm (IST)

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta drops to the bench for Sunday's last 16 clash against host nation Russia in Moscow with Koke replacing him as one of three changes for the 2010 champions. Nacho returns for Dani Carvajal at right-back and Marco Asensio is selected ahead of Thiago Alcantara as Spain attempt to end a dreadful record against host nations at major tournaments. They have never won in eight previous attempts, losing seven of those meetings while drawing once.

Jul 1, 2018 7:11 pm (IST)
The big news coming in is that the legendary Andres Iniesta has been dropped for this crunch clash against the hosts
Jul 1, 2018 7:10 pm (IST)

Midfielder Alan Dzagoev has rejoined the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Igor Smolnikov is suspended following his red card against Uruguay. Spain have not lost a match since Euro 2016, although they have looked far from convincing after the chaos that saw coach Julen Lopetegui sacked before their first game. They needed a last-gasp equaliser from Iago Aspas in a 2-2 draw with Morocco to pip Portugal to top spot in Group B, and are battling to fix a leaky defence.

Jul 1, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)

"Spain plays the same style as in previous years," said the 38-year-old defender. "Spanish defenders play very high leaving spaces that a counter-attacking team can use. This is probably their only weak spot if they have any." Russia will return to the Luzhniki Stadium, having played their opening match at the iconic venue, and will lean on fervent support to go in search of a famous win. "The fact that the game will be at Luzhniki Stadium with almost 80,000 people supporting us is probably the only good consequence from the fact we finished second in our group," said Ignashevich.

Jul 1, 2018 6:41 pm (IST)

Russia make their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in the post-Soviet era as the ultimate underdogs. While Russia arrived at the finals winless in eight months before finding some badly-needed form, one of their better results in that period came in a 3-3 draw with Spain last November. For Sergei Ignashevich, one of three holdovers from the Russia side that lost to Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2008, there are no secrets about their upcoming opponents. 

Jul 1, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)

Resounding wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt elevated expectations for Stanislav Cherchesov's side before they were dealt a dose of reality in a 3-0 loss to Uruguay. Dismissed as no-hopers little over a fortnight ago, Russia will try to get back onboard a wave of national euphoria and pull off what striker Artem Dzyuba called a "minor miracle".

Jul 1, 2018 6:32 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Spain and Russia. Hosts Russia must rebound quickly for Sunday's World Cup last 16 clash with Spain, the 2010 champions who have slipped under the radar after a tumultuous start to the tournament.

Spain vs Russia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Teams Locked at 1-1 After Dzyuba Cancels Ignashevich's Own Goal
FIFA Image

Hosts Russia must rebound quickly for Sunday's World Cup last 16 clash with Spain, the 2010 champions who have slipped under the radar after a tumultuous start to the tournament.

Resounding wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt elevated expectations for Stanislav Cherchesov's side before they were dealt a dose of reality in a 3-0 loss to Uruguay. Dismissed as no-hopers little over a fortnight ago, Russia will try to get back onboard a wave of national euphoria and pull off what striker Artem Dzyuba called a "minor miracle". They make their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in the post-Soviet era as the ultimate underdogs. While Russia arrived at the finals winless in eight months before finding some badly-needed form, one of their better results in that period came in a 3-3 draw with Spain last November. For Sergei Ignashevich, one of three holdovers from the Russia side that lost to Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2008, there are no secrets about their upcoming opponents.

"Spain plays the same style as in previous years," said the 38-year-old defender. "Spanish defenders play very high leaving spaces that a counter-attacking team can use. This is probably their only weak spot if they have any." Russia will return to the Luzhniki Stadium, having played their opening match at the iconic venue, and will lean on fervent support to go in search of a famous win. "The fact that the game will be at Luzhniki Stadium with almost 80,000 people supporting us is probably the only good consequence from the fact we finished second in our group," said Ignashevich. Midfielder Alan Dzagoev has rejoined the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Igor Smolnikov is suspended following his red card against Uruguay. Spain have not lost a match since Euro 2016, although they have looked far from convincing after the chaos that saw coach Julen Lopetegui sacked before their first game. They needed a last-gasp equaliser from Iago Aspas in a 2-2 draw with Morocco to pip Portugal to top spot in Group B, and are battling to fix a leaky defence. "We have to get better, we haven't produced our best football," said Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. "The most important thing for us is to set up well for the Russia game. We're not playing 11 Russians, we're up against thousands of Russians in a full stadium."

Despite a centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique, Spain have conceded five goals in three games with goalkeeper David de Gea looking a shadow of his usual self. No team in recent memory that has gone on to lift the trophy has conceded more than four goals, a statistic not lost on right-back Dani Carvajal. "We've got to cut down on the defensive mistakes," said Carvajal. "We've made it far too easy for opponents to score against us, which they've done more because of our errors than their brilliance." Fernando Hierro, the former Spain defender who took over from Lopetegui, hammered home that same point after the Morocco game. He must hope the message belatedly gets through in time for their encounter with the tournament's joint-second highest scorers.
  • 01 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    PAK vs ZIM
    182/4
    20.0 overs
    		 108/9
    17.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 74 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland
    IND vs IRE
    213/4
    20.0 overs
    		 70/10
    12.3 overs
    India beat Ireland by 143 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    ENG vs AUS
    221/5
    20.0 overs
    		 193/10
    19.4 overs
    England beat Australia by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland
    IND vs IRE
    208/5
    20.0 overs
    		 132/9
    20.0 overs
    India beat Ireland by 76 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    AUS vs ENG
    205/10
    34.4 overs
    		 208/9
    48.3 overs
    England beat Australia by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard