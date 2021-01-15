Spal Upsets Sassuolo To Set Up Quarterfinal Against Juventus

News18 Logo

Seconddivision team Spal will face Serie A champion Juventus in the Italian Cup quarterfinals after winning 20 at 10man Sassuolo on Thursday.

MILAN: Second-division team Spal will face Serie A champion Juventus in the Italian Cup quarterfinals after winning 2-0 at 10-man Sassuolo on Thursday.

Spal is the only Serie B side left in the competition.

Sassuolo, which had an impressive start to the Serie A season, was the better side in the first half but the match turned immediately after the restart when midfielder Filip urii was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Spal defender Leonardo Sernicola.

Spal took the lead two minutes later when Demba Seck ran into the area and pulled the ball back for Simone Missiroli to sidefoot into the bottom right corner.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 58th minute. Marco DAlessandro put in a cross from the left to the back post where Lorenzo Dickmann volleyed in from close range.

Sassuolo hit the post twice in the match.

In-form Atalanta was playing struggling Cagliari later, with the winner set to face either Lazio or Parma.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


