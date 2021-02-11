Spanish Federation To Probe Pique's Criticism Of Referees

BARCELONA, Spain: The Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday it has launched an investigation into whether Barcelona captain Gerard Piqu should be sanctioned over comments hinting that referees benefit Real Madrid at times.

Piqu said in an interview with a YouTube channel that if the majority of referees are Madrid fans, it’s natural that they will favor Madrid in a moment of doubt. He said he knows referees are professionals and try to do their best, but unconsciously may end up benefiting Madrid.

The federation will also investigate Cdiz president Manolo Vizcano for complaining about video review decisions against his team.

It did not set a time frame for a decision on whether Piqu or Vizcano will be sanctioned.

Piqu has been sidelined with a knee injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports