Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao knocked down Real Madrid in the semi-final of the competition. Barcelona, on the other hand, dug into their reserves and they eked out a win against Real Sociedad even in the absence of Lionel Messi.

Athletic Bilbao will show up bright-eyed after the semis win and this promises to be an exciting fixture.

Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Team News, Injury Update

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati continue to be sidelined. Lionel Messi is a bit of doubt and his fitness will be assessed before this match.

For Athletic Bilbao, Yerry Alvarez returned to the bench against Real Madrid. However, Peru Nolaskoain continues to be sidelined with an injury.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Probable Starting Lineups

Barcelona Probable Starting Lineups: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Athletic Bilbao Probable Starting Lineups: Unai Simon; Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Vencedor, De Marcos, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

When is the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will take place on January 18.

What are the timings of the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will start on 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao being played?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will not be shown on any live stream.