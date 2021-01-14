Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Spanish Super Cup is upon us again as Real Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao outfit at La Rosaleda on Thursday. This is a great opportunity for Real Madrid to make progress to winning a silverware and hence, they will not want any mistakes in this game.

Athletic Bilbao are right now in the 12th place in the La Liga standings and have improved over the past month.

Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Team News, Injury Update

As per reports, Real Madrid will have to do without the services of Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, and Martin Odegaard. Also, Luka Jovic and Dani Carvajal might not be risked for this match against Bilbao.

For Athletic Bilbao, Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured hence, is ruled out for this match. Yeray Alvarez has recovered from his knock but might not be risked for this match.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Probable Starting Line Up

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line Up: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Athletic Bilbao Probable Starting Line Up: Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Unai Lopez; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain; Asier Villalibre

When is the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will take place on January 15.

What are the timings of Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao being played?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will be played at La Rosaleda.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao?

Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will not be shown on any live stream.