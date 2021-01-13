Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Sociedad and Barcelona will lock horns once again on Wednesday in the semifinal of the 37th edition of the Spanish Super Cup. After an impressive start, Real Sociedad have fallen off the cliff as they have lost three of their last five matches and have won just once.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have found form as they won their last match 4-0 against Granada. Lionel Messi has finally hit his stride this season and this has come as a massive boost for the Catalans.

Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

For Real Sociedad, Nacho Monreal is back in full training and could well start at left-back. However, David Silva and Aritz Elustondo are still doubtful starters for this match. Willian Jose is expected to be fit and available after suffering a knock.

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati are all unavailable owing to injuries.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona probable starting line up

Real Sociedad probable starting line up: Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Aihen Munoz, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea, Portu, Aleksander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Barcelona probable starting line up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

When is the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona will take place on January 14.

What are the timings of Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona being played?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona will be played at Nuevo Arcangel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona?

Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona?

The Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 match between Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Jio TV in India.