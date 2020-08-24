SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Sparks Use Big Run To Beat Wings, Win 7th In A Row

Sparks Use Big Run To Beat Wings, Win 7th In A Row

Candace Parker had 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, Brittney Sykes scored a seasonhigh 23 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 8481 on Sunday night for their seventh consecutive win.

BRADENTON, Fla.: Candace Parker had 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 23 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 84-81 on Sunday night for their seventh consecutive win.

Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and Chelsea Gray scored 12 for the Sparks (10-3).

Marina Mabrey’s short basket with 7:55 to play gave the Wings a 10-point lead but they went scoreless for the next three minutes during a 20-4 run by the Sparks to take a 83-77 when Nneka Ogwumike made a layup with 1:53 remaining.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (5-9) with 20 points, Mabrey scored 15, and Allisha Gray added 13.

The Wings shot just 3 of 16 from the field over the final nearly-eight minutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 24, 2020, 5:54 AM IST
