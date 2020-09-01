Spencer Howard Earns 1st Win, Phillies Beat Nationals 8-6

PHILADELPHIA: Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 Monday night.

Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20.

Howard (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits, striking out four to earn his first major league win in his fourth start.

The Phillies are 15-15 at the midpoint of the pandemic-shortened season after winning six of seven.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde (1-3) gave up six runs and four hits in six innings.

Hoskins drove one out to left field in the first for a 1-0 lead. He has hit all six of his homers in the last 13 games.

Jay Bruce connected in the second for a 2-0 lead. He has 17 homers in 201 at-bats since the Phillies acquired him from Seattle last June.

Soto slammed his 10th homer in the fifth, an opposite-field drive that cut it to 6-2. Taylor and Turner hit consecutive homers off Heath Hembree in the seventh to get Washington to 4-2. Turner has a 16-game hitting streak.

MAKING MOVES

Philadelphia acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Mondays trade deadline for three players to be named. Phelps is the fourth reliever the team acquired in a trade in 10 days. Catcher Deivy Grulln and right-hander Reggie McClain were designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: Bruce and LHP Ranger Suarez were activated from the injured list. INF/OF Scott Kingery was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.82 ERA) starts for the Nationals and RHP Aaron Nola (3-2, 3.00) goes for the Phillies on Tuesday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports