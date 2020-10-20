News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Spiders' Sherod To Miss Season After Tearing ACL In Practice

Richmond guard and captain Nick Sherod will miss the coming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice, coach Chris Mooney said Monday.

RICHMOND, Va.: Richmond guard and captain Nick Sherod will miss the coming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice, coach Chris Mooney said Monday.

Sherod, a redshirt senior, was injured Thursday, a day after the team’s first official practice. It was his second season-ending injury.

He started 31 games for the Spiders last season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. He led Richmond with 78 3-pointers and led the Atlantic 10 Conference by shooting 43.8% from 3-point range. That was 10th best in the nation among Division I qualifiers.

Sherod received a medical redshirt in 2018-19 after missing the final 27 games of the season with a torn left ACL he suffered against Hampton on Nov. 25.

For his career, Sherod has averaged 11.5 points in 104 games for the Spiders. He is a graduate student pursing a master’s degree in teaching.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  First Published: October 20, 2020, 4:30 IST
