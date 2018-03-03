GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
2-min read

Spirited India Lose Azlan Shah Opener Against Argentina

India went down 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina in the opening match of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spirited India Lose Azlan Shah Opener Against Argentina
File image of Sardar Singh. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Ipoh: Ipoh (Malaysia), Mar 3 (PTI) India found themselves at the receiving end of star penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat's hat-trick as they lost 2-3 against Olympic champions Argentina in their opening match of the Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.

All the goals of the rain-affected match came off penalty corners with Peillat sounding the board in the 13th, 24th and 33rd minutes while Amit Rohidas (26th, 31st) scored for India. Play was stopped for nearly an hour in the fourth quarter due to heavy rain and thunderstorm.

India dominated the first quarter as their young forwards pushed the Argentine defenders to create space in the striking circle. Talwinder Singh and debut player Sumit Kumar were impressive as they attempted to beat Argentina's experienced goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi early in the match.

India made as many as four circle entries against Argentina's two and it was Sumit Kumar's burst into the baseline that gave India hopes of a first goal within the first ten minutes of the match, but Argentine defenders were defiant.

Minutes later, a long ball assist to Talwinder was picked up well but he could not quite make an effective connect to put it past Vivaldi.

Though India did well to limit Argentina's shots on goal, an infringement in the Indian circle helped Isidoro Ibarra earn Argentina the first penalty corner of the match. With world-class drag-flicker Peillat in their ranks, giving away PCs meant trouble for India.

Peillat's first attempt was blocked by first runner Amit Rohidas. But the second PC was superbly converted by Peillat in the 13th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.

It was the PCs that Argentina rallied on and it did not help India's cause when they conceded another penalty corner in the 24th minute. The mistake was punished by Peillat yet again as he broke no sweat to convert. A diving Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak could do little to save the powerful drag-flick.

Two minutes later, India won three back-to-back PCs. After the first two attempts had to be re-taken due to infringement, India were third-time lucky as Amit Rohidas improvised on Ramandeep Singh's injection, keeping low, finding the left pocket of the net.

The 26th minute goal narrowed the deficit to 1-2 and India did well in the following minutes to keep Argentine forwards in the hunt. Though they forced India to make an error in the circle, winning yet another PC in the 27th minute, the attempt was brilliantly blocked by India's first runner.

Coming into the third quarter, India struck early as forward Sumit Kumar was aggressive in the baseline to fetch India their fourth PC of the match. Previous goal scorer Amit Rohidas made no mistake as he converted in similar fashion giving India the much needed 2-2 equaliser in the 31st minute.

It was all about PCs for Argentina as Peillat struck his third goal in the 34th minute, taking Argentina's lead to 3-2.

With rain trickling down in the fourth quarter, the match was stopped for nearly an hour. After resumption, India fought till the final hooter but their desperate attempts to score went in vain with Argentina keeping the lead.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES