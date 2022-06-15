'Spoke to Mother, She Cried Seeing my Jump Live': Triple Jumper Chitravel Makes it to World Championship

Triple jumper Praveen Chitravel has achieved a remarkable feat as he booked his spot for next month’s World Championships in Oregon, in USA. The Tamil Nadu-born athlete pulled off a record-breaking show at the 61st Interstate Meet at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday to produce a staggering 17.18m leap. Praveen’s stunning jump also proved to be the third-best leap by any Indian. And moreover, the 21-year-old athlete became just the fifth Indian to cross the 17m-mark.

Praveen previously came pretty close to enter the 17m club but he failed to cross the line. And now his latest performance proved to be just enough as he joined the list comprised of athletes like Renjith Maheshwary (17.30m), Abdulla Aboobacker (17.19), Arpinder Singh (17.17m) and Karthik Unnikrishnan (17.10). Apart from Maheshwary and Arpinder, the other members of the prestigious list joined the 17m club this year only.

The qualification mark set for the World Championships was 17.14m. On Tuesday, Praveen also set a new record as he overcame the previous record of 17.17 set by Punjab’s Arpinder Singh at Lucknow back in 2014.

Praveen’s first jump was 16.70 but he improved his performance and his next jump emerged as a record-breaking one. The Tamil Nadu-born triple jumper secured gold medal and Kerala’s Abdulla Aboobacker (17.14m) and Eldhose Paul (16.81m) earned silver and bronze respectively.

“I have always been close to the mark but missed it due to some reason or the other. This time, everything fell in place and I am really pleased I could breach the 17m mark,” Praveen was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“I spoke to my mother. She cried seeing my jump live. She told me, ‘It’s your home ground, you know what to do, I don’t need to tell you what to do.’ It’s been 7-8 months since I went home. I am used to being away from home. I come from a sports family so they know the drill,” Praveen who hails from Thanjavur further added.

Back in 2018, Praveen found his name in the headlines after clinching bronze medal at the Youth Olympics in Argentina. A year later, he got another vital breakthrough after securing his spot in the finals of the World University Games.

