Sporting Fraternity Condoles the Demise of Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar

India’s sporting stars joined the country in mourning the demise of iconic actor Dilip Kumar here on Wednesday, describing him as an incomparable genius in their tributes. Kumar, India’s enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

“The legend of Hindi cinema.. May your soul rest in peace sir," tweeted Saina Nehwal.

Meanwhile, boxer Vijender Kumar wrote “Yusuf Saab rest in peace", to pay his respect.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid his condolences. “We grew up watching his amazing films. The passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar Ji has deeply saddened all of us. He has left a huge void in Indian Cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world," tweeted Rijiju.

India’s star sprinter Himas Das too paid her respect to the legendary actor. Hima took to Twitter and wrote, “Rest in Peace #DilipKumar sir."

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt too took to Twitter to pay his respect to Dilip Kumar. Yogeshwar wrote, ‘end of an era.’

Former Indian hockey team captain Dhanraj Pillay tweeted “Had the opportunity to meet the greatest legend of Indian Cinema 1994 Nationals Games at Mumbai. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti."

For a long time, Kumar had been battling with ill health therefore, he was admitted to the Intense Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital multiple times. Recently the actor was admitted on June 30. From Bollywood celebrities to politicians, people mourned the loss of a prolific actor.

The news of his death was shared on the official Twitter page of the actor. “We are from God and to Him we return,” wrote Faisal Farooqui as he shared the heart-wrenching news.

Kumar made his Bollywood debut with the movie named Jwar Bhata, which was released in 1944. He featured in successful movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ganga Jamuna and others. His last movie was Qila, which was released in 1998.

(With PTI Inputs)

