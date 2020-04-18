Sporting World Should Not Hurry Back to Action as Coronavirus Second Wave May Hit Hard

China has recently seen a second wave of coronavirus just as the country was looking to get back to normal life. Similarly, South Korea, which is among the nations to have dealt best with the infection, is seeing recovered patients test positive again. The coronavirus is evidently not going anywhere anytime soon.

In a scenario such as that, the return of sporting action may prove to be deadly, with or without the spectators.

Italian football federation is eager to restart the Serie A despite the country being one of the worst hit by the pandemic. USA president Donald Trump has said the country's sport must be back. Germany is looking to restart the Bundesliga behind closed doors. Despite the cancellation of Wimbledon, US Open, which is generally held in September, is yet to take a call while French Open organisers have announced the September dates.

Even as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has led to huge financial losses in the world of sports, none are ready to continue with the losses and everyone looks eager to get back in action. The experts, however, may not support the decision.

"Second waves are inevitable in pandemics when you don't have a vaccine," Carlos Del Rio, head of the global-health department at Emory University, who chaired the panel that guided the National Collegiate Athletic Association to shutting down sports this spring, said to Wall Street Journal.

"Any disease when you have an epidemic, when you loosen up prevention, you'll have a second wave," he added.

"I think the risk of a second wave is a huge risk, and you're playing with fire holding a football game with people in the stands," said Carl Bergstrom, a biology professor at the University of Washington, to WSJ.

Bundesliga might say that their plan is to hold the games without spectators till the situation is back to normal. But spectators or not, there are enough people in football stadium during a football game to make it a problematic situation.

Along with the 22 players on the field, there are substitutes on the bench, teams' staff, stadium staff and TV crew - the presence of these many people put many more in danger in case of a pandemic like coronavirus.

"The second wave killed far more people than when the Spanish flu first swept through the world," said Lawrence Gostin, the director of the World Health Organization's center on global health law, to WSJ.

"We have no reason to believe that Covid-19 will take more lives this fall and winter, but it is likely to return and will continue to have similar impacts on health, deaths, and hospitalizations."

While a few are looking for ways to get back, most in the sporting world are still not sure when things could be back to normal. Roger Federer's Laver Cup, Tokyo Olympics, Euro 2020 have all been postponed to next year while top European football leagues are already planning on how the season can be ended if there are no further games.

With the second wave already beginning to make appearances, the world of sports sees no signs of relief yet.