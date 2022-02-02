Sports Fanhood Lives On In The ‘New Normal’

After the disastrous for all sports year of 2020, all eyes turned to a back-to-normal mode in 2021 with high hopes that life, and sports, would return to their pre-Covid ways. Well, we were all wrong.

Back to Normal! Seriously?

Even though the total shutdown of all sports that the pandemic brought in the spring of 2020 was no longer a fact, 2021 saw to it that no sports event anywhere in the world was guaranteed to happen when and as planned . Just a few positive PCRs or the approaching of a new wave of infections or a novel Covid-19 variant could be enough to have it canceled or postponed even at the last possible minute in the ‘new normal’ mode.

Even India’s magnificent IPL was not spared as the 2021 season was split in half midway in May over health and safety concerns after an emergency meeting of the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Fans and players had to wait until September for the country’s favorite league to renew.

Postponement or altogether cancelation were not the only possible urgent measures as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant forced South African and Indian cricket authorities to take the hard decision to sell no tickets for the SA vs IND tour of the Rainbow Nation in December.

“CSA wishes to inform the most ardent fans of cricket as well as all sports lovers that owing to the increasing COVID cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, the two cricketing bodies have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by not making tickets available for the India vs Proteas offerings,” said the statement of Cricket South Africa.

Sport Fans Kept Their Passion Intact

The backbone of the whole sports industry - the fans - remained resilient and the series of Covid-induced restrictions, strict regulations and cancellations over the two long years of the pandemic failed to make them lose their passions. They waited patiently for their favorite games to return to play, and everytime when that happened, they were there to offer their support to teams and athletes.

Sports related industries also struggled and betting sites in India were not spared as well from the sport event shutdowns. Nevertheless, when a game did return, platforms witnessed increased traffic figures as sport betting fans were eager to finally take the opportunity to play.

“2020 and 2021 have both been difficult years for sports bettors and fans. Running an affiliate site offering sports predictions has been equally as tough, especially in the former year. The fans have always been there, though, waiting patiently for their passion to return. In fact, according to our analytical data on Bet India, we saw a 15% increase in traffic from IPL 2020 to 2021,” comments Shane Hand, Chief Editor and Manager of sports predictions site Bet India.

“Even more surprising, back in May 2020 we ran an article on the Vincy Premier League - which was the first sighting of any live cricket in months - and it accounted for roughly 30% of the sessions to the site for the entire month. The fans have indeed remained resilient,” concludes Mr Hand.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.