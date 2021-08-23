CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » Sports » Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds Shaili Singh's 'Fabulous' Performance in Nairobi
1-MIN READ

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds Shaili Singh's 'Fabulous' Performance in Nairobi

Union minister Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference. (ANI)

Union minister Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference. (ANI)

India ended their campaign with a best-ever medal haul of 2 silver and one bronze

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated long jumper Shaili Singh for winning the silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.

Shaili bagged a silver medal with a superb leap of 6.59 metres, missing the gold medal by a mere 1 centimetre in women’s long jump, as the country ended its campaign in the Championships in Nairobi on Sunday with two silver and one bronze medal.

“Shaili Singh has won a silver medal which is good news for the country. I congratulate her on winning the silver medal for India. Her performance was fabulous. She missed the gold medal by 1 cm but her performance was commendable. I wish her good luck in her future endeavours. This is a sign that our young athletes are doing well," said Thakur.

RELATED NEWS

India ended their campaign with a best-ever medal haul of 2 silver and one bronze, though the country had won one gold each in the earlier two editions — by Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (2016) and quarter-miler Hima Das (2018).

The mixed 4x400m relay quartet and 10,000m race walker Amit Khatri had earlier won bronze and silver in the championships.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 23, 2021, 14:55 IST