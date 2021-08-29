Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Launches Fit India Mobile App on National Sports Day

To celebrate the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur launched the Fit India Mobile Application at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi on National Sports Day today. Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik also graced the event. Secretary, Sports Ravi Mittal and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Smt Usha Sharma were also present on the occasion. Before the launch of the Fit India App Launch event, Anurag Thakur first paid floral tributes to the magician of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Nisith Pramanik also paid respect.

The Ministers virtually interacted with Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, wrestler Sangram Singh, journalist Ayaz Memon, pilot Captain Anny Divya, a school student, and a housewife who demonstrated the use of Fit India app after the launch.

The Fit India App is free and available in English & Hindi on both the Android and the iOS platforms and has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones.

Congratulating everyone on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement as well as on National Sports Day, the Minister said, “the Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one’s fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like ‘fitness score’, animated videos, activity trackers and ‘my plan’ catering to individual specific needs.”

He further said, “last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched age-appropriate fitness protocols, these protocols are certified by WHO and have been made keeping in mind international standards. Sh Narendra Modi has also given a fitness mantra for the people of the country – FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ”.

He added, “Fit India Movement was launched on 29th August 2019, on the occasion of National Sports Day by Hon’ble PM with the aim to make fitness an integral part of the lives of every Indian. Today this has become a Jan Andolan! I appeal to the citizens to make Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success with public participation in the Fit India Movement. A healthy, fit India is the New India we envision for our citizens!” Fit India Mobile App is India’s most comprehensive fitness App launched for 135 crore Indians, Anurag Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur further said that it is essential to ensure the fitness of our youth if we want them to contribute meaningfully to nation building. He urged everyone to popularize the app through social media. “ The App is free of cost but will prove invaluable for our fitness”, he said.

Nisith Pramanik said that contribution of countrymen in making Fit India Movement a Jan Andolan is incredible. This Fit India App will help in making New India a Fit India and fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. Pramanik added that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is a true role model for Fit India and he inspires everyone.

During virtual interaction, Manpreet Singh, the Indian hockey team captain appreciated the easy to use features of the app and its utility to monitor health parameters. Captain Anny Divya, who is a pilot, highlighted the importance of monitoring water intake and sleep during her busy work schedule with the help of the app. She also performed modified pushups which helps in upper body strength. The exercise is available on app and everyone can have their score on the app. Sh. Anurag thakur and Sh. Nitish Pramanik performed Vraksha Aasan with the Wrestler Sangram Singh to maintain the stability and balance of the body. Journalist Ayaz Memon highlighted the importance of fitness for old age people and showcased the chair stretch test to stay fit. Shruti Tomar, a class VIII student talked about the importance of physical fitness along with studies while the housewife Shyamlee Sharma demonstrated the usefulness of the app to help her keep fit during hectic daily household chores.

The Fit India Movement was launched on 29th August 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the vision of making India a Fit and Healthy Nation. The key message is Fitness is easy, fun and free, and can be practised anywhere. One year later, on the occasion of 1st Anniversary of Fit India movement, Prime Minister launched ‘The Age appropriate fitness protocols for three age groups (1) 5-18 years (2) 18-65 Years and (3) 65+ Years’ developed by an expert committee and endorsed by World Health Organization (WHO). Prime Minister has also given a clarion call, i.e. a fit mantra for the people of the country – Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.

The unique feature of the Fit India App is to empower each individual to check his/her fitness score based on a set of age-specific fitness tests and get specific recommendations on how to improve their fitness level through physical activities including yoga protocols. Animated Videos have been provided to make individuals understand the procedure for conducting the fitness tests themselves. These features are based on the Age-appropriate fitness protocols launched by Prime Minister.

The “Fitness Protocol” feature allows the user from different age groups to do various exercises which help them in being able to keep up with basic fitness levels. The protocol covers exercises that are universally followed and duly ratified by health experts.

Additional features

Everyone has a different food, activity and hydration need based on their age, gender, current lifestyle and body composition. The “My Plan” feature of Fit India Mobile App lets every Individual to define their current lifestyle – time spent on physical activity, water intake, sleep hours, current weight and targeted weight - to get a customised food plan, lifestyle changes for them to achieve his/her goals. The Fit India App recommends Indian Food Plan, No. of Glasses of Water and no. of hours of Sleep.

The “Activity Tracker” feature of the application helps Individuals to keep track of their daily activity levels. The real time Step Tracker helps Individuals to track their daily steps and encourages them to set higher goals for themselves. The App lets individuals to also track their daily Water Intake, Calorie Intake and Sleep Hours.

Individuals can set hourly reminders and track their progress of Fitness Scores and Daily Activity over a period of time, share their fitness and activity data with other to motivate more people to take up fitness and lifestyle changes.

The App also provides opportunities for Individuals, Schools, Groups and Organisations to participate in various Fit India Events, Certification Programs, etc. People can share their fitness success stories using this platform.

