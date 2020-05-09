Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Charts Way for Sports to Return to Normalcy After Covid-19 Lockdown

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that the authorities concerned are doing proper planning so that athletes could make a comeback to the field after coronavirus passes.

Rijiju told Aaj Tak that coronavirus has changed everything and sports need to be conducted in a new way. He added that a plan should be made to make sports more interesting without having audience in attendance in the stadiums.

Rijiju appreciated athletes for training at home using limited resources. Owing to coronavirus lockdown, many players have not been able to train at facilities for quite some time.

The minister informed that online sessions are being held to train athletes and coaches.

He said that National Institute of Sports Patiala, Delhi's IG stadium, SAI centres and other premier sports centres will be opened for training after the lockdown ends. Preference in training would be given to those who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics or those who have to go for Olympic qualifiers.

He praised players for making contributions in the fight against the pandemic.

Several athletes have donated money, food and other essential items for needy people. Players have also tried to create awareness about deadly disease through their social media accounts.