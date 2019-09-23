Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Felicitates Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik
Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik, who won medals for India at the World Boxing Championships, were felicitated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter)
New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday felicitated boxers Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik with cash awards for their medal-winning performances in the Men's World Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia.
While Panghal was handed a cash award of Rs 14 lakh for his silver medal-winning effort in 52kg category, Kaushik received Rs 8 lakh for winning the bronze in the 63kg.
Panghal, who was the second seed, created history as he became the first male Indian boxer to reach the final of the World Championship.
The 24-year-old from Haryana has also won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 Asian Championships along with a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 23-year-old Kaushik had an impressive run in the tournament as he knocked out the fourth-seed and Asian Games silver medalist Baatarsukhin Chinzorig in the round of 16, before seeing his tournament end in the semifinals to top seed Andy Cruz Gomez.
"I am very proud of India's best-ever performance at the men's Boxing World Championship. I feel India has a great future in boxing. In fact, even those boxers who reached the quarterfinal stage need to be congratulated for their performances," Sports Minister Rijiju said.
"This is the Olympic year and these medals are a sign that India is indeed prepared to put up a good show at Tokyo 2020. I want to assure all athletes, across all sporting disciplines preparing for Tokyo that we will extend all support.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients