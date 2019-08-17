Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Helps MP's Usain Bolt to Train at Bhopal SAI Centre

New Delhi: After Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju assured to put 19-year-old Rameshwar Gurjar, also known as the Usain Bolt of Madhya Pradesh, in an athletics academy, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked Rameshwar to report at it's Bhopal centre.

Replying to a tweet by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in which he had urged the Sports Minister to lend a helping hand to Rameshwar, Rijiju had assured of all possible help to the budding athlete.

Sharing the video of Rameshwar, Chouhan had said: "There is no absence of talents in India and if given a chance, they could script history. I urge Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help this young athlete so that he could improve his skills."

India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they'll come out with flying colours to create history!Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills!Thanks to @govindtimes. pic.twitter.com/ZlTAnSf6WO — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2019

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji kindly send this athlete to me. I will arrange for his admission into an athletics academy," Rijiju had replied on Friday.

Pls ask someone to bring him to me @ChouhanShivraj ji. I'll arrange to put him at an athletic academy. https://t.co/VywndKm3xZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2019

After Rijiju, SAI tweeted: "Sports Minister has assured of all possible help and support to Rameshwar. He has been called to Bhopal's SAI centre and will be handed every support and facility."

Sports Minister @KirenRijiju has assured all support to 24-yr-old Rameshwar Singh. He has been called to #SAI Bhopal,& will be joining the center shortly. His training requirements will be assessed & given support to make a career in sport. @RijijuOffice @IndiaSports #KheloIndia https://t.co/Qw1jigmfc5 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 17, 2019

Hailing from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar came into limelight after a video of him running a 100m dash bare feet under 11 seconds went viral on social media following which Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Jitendra Patwari had also assured him of better support and training facility.

"If such a talent gets better training facilities and shoes, he can even run 100m in just nine seconds," Patwari had said.

Rameshwar, who comes from a farming background, has studied up to Class 10 and could not go to the college because of his family's weak financial condition. He is now happy with Rijiju's assurance, saying that if given a chance, he can make his state and nation proud.

