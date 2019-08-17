Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Helps MP's Usain Bolt to Train at Bhopal SAI Centre

Rameshwar Gurjar, known as Usain Bolt of Madhya Pradesh, will be training at the Bhopal centre of Sports Authority of India with help from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Helps MP's Usain Bolt to Train at Bhopal SAI Centre
Rameshwar Gurjar, the Usain Bolt of Madhya Pradesh (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: After Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju assured to put 19-year-old Rameshwar Gurjar, also known as the Usain Bolt of Madhya Pradesh, in an athletics academy, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked Rameshwar to report at it's Bhopal centre.

Replying to a tweet by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in which he had urged the Sports Minister to lend a helping hand to Rameshwar, Rijiju had assured of all possible help to the budding athlete.

Sharing the video of Rameshwar, Chouhan had said: "There is no absence of talents in India and if given a chance, they could script history. I urge Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help this young athlete so that he could improve his skills."

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji kindly send this athlete to me. I will arrange for his admission into an athletics academy," Rijiju had replied on Friday.

After Rijiju, SAI tweeted: "Sports Minister has assured of all possible help and support to Rameshwar. He has been called to Bhopal's SAI centre and will be handed every support and facility."

Hailing from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar came into limelight after a video of him running a 100m dash bare feet under 11 seconds went viral on social media following which Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Jitendra Patwari had also assured him of better support and training facility.

"If such a talent gets better training facilities and shoes, he can even run 100m in just nine seconds," Patwari had said.

Rameshwar, who comes from a farming background, has studied up to Class 10 and could not go to the college because of his family's weak financial condition. He is now happy with Rijiju's assurance, saying that if given a chance, he can make his state and nation proud.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

