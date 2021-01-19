Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates Kho-kho Coaching Camp for Scientific Training of Players

While the sporting world is still trying to find ways to make a comeback fully after the coronavirus outbreak, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) along with Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is all set to uplift the skillset of its players with the introduction of a revolutionary High-Performance Assessment and Scientific Analysis & Evaluation Programme--“Rise in Sports Excellence”—for the very first time.

This camp is aimed at picking the best players through a scientific evaluation programme and it was inaugurated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday.

"I have always believed sports science is the future. To make India a sporting powerhouse, each sport needs to be developed, especially indigenous sports like Kho Kho which is a speed-reliant sport," Rijiju said.

"The federation and Ultimate Kho Kho have done a commendable job in putting together such an exhaustive plan in such a short time. Indian sports need the backing of corporates," he added.

The camp which is set to run for almost a month, starting January 18, 138 players, including 18 women, from across the country will be monitored by and analysed by vastly experienced experts at Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre in Faridabad and SGT University in Gurugram.

Along with the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajeev Mehta General Secretary, IOA and popular sporting personalities like Abhinav Bindra, Sushil Kumar, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Shami were present to inaugurate the coaching camp.

The findings and parameters ranging from sports physiotherapy, rehabilitation, injury management, biomechanics, biokinetics, sports performance analysis, nutritional guidance and posture corrections will be put into action.

"This camp will be a milestone for Sports Science and Technology in developing our players in many ways. Our motive will be to create a large pool of players who can be developed into world-beaters and ready for the upcoming challenges," KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said.

The Ultimate Kho Kho has been instrumental in investing and developing this home-grown sport. Close to 200 crores investment commitment has been made by the league promoter and Dabur group Chairman, Amit Burman for the next five years. While a major share of the investment is focused on the growth and development of grassroots and initiation of this scientific programme will help to build excellence which is key for any sport and its growth, globally.

"I have always focused on thinking ahead of time and developing and promoting ideas into brands. Ultimate Kho Kho is no different as we envision excellence at the grassroots and take the game to the next level," UKK Promoter Amit Burman said.

Adding on the innovations, Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho said: "Ultimate Kho Kho with its latent demand holds the promise of a blockbuster league. With the influx of sports science changing the dynamics of training in team sports, this camp will help develop the athletes to transform and become champions of the game."

An exhibition match was played where sports celebrities were teamed up with the Kho Kho players as the teams rolled out the fast-paced format which played under the revamped rules that are to be introduced during the Kho Kho league, slated for the end of the year.

The culmination of the camp will see players participating in a five-day tournament consisting of eight teams divided into two pools where players’ speed and gameplay will also be tested along with agility and strength conditionings.