Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Praises Long Jumper Shaili Singh for Following Footsteps of Anju Bobby George

Shaili Singh, a long jumper from Uttar Pradesh, had an unprecedented win. She rewrote the U-20 National Record by taking a long leap of 6.48 m during the inter-state athletics championship in Patiala on Saturday. The athlete rose to the world number 1 position in the under-18 category for the 2021 season. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju commended the 17-year-old athlete for her feat and shared a short clip of her achievements on Twitter.

“Miss Shaili Singh is a great future hope for India. She created a new Long Jump national record (U20) of 6.48m at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship. She is following in the footsteps of Anju Bobby George. Govt will continue to support talents like her,” he tweeted along with the clip.

India’s first and the only medallist in long, Anju, too, praised the young athlete for her achievement and shared her happiness in the recent tweet. Anju is India’s first and only World Champion in the IAAF World Athletics Final who won the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics.

“So proud of Shaili’s feat! A jump of 6.48m to create a new NR, and up her U-20 world ranking to No. 1( U-18 youth category). This is an extremely emotional moment for all of us, considering all the hard work and effort we have put in to come this far. Onwards and upwards!” Anju tweeted.

Shaili,who has been raised by her mother single-handedly along with her two siblings, hails from a humble family. Her mother works as a tailor to earnlivelihood. Shaili was spotted by Robert Bobby George, Anju’s husband who supported her all this while. At the age of 14 years, Shaili joined Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in 2017. Ever since, the 17-year-old has been breaking junior national records.

